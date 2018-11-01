China reports weakest factory output in two years

BEIJING : Chinese factory activity slowed last month, official data showed yesterday, adding to a growing list of bad news for the Asian giant.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of factory conditions, came in at 50.2 for the month, down from 50.8 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The figure was also below the 50.6 reading tipped in a Bloomberg News survey of economists, though above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The figures, the lowest since July 2016, are the latest sign the world's second largest economy is losing momentum as it faces challenges both at home and abroad - from a trade war with the US to debt build-up.

"All the numbers from China's PMI release confirm a broad-based decline in economic activity," ANZ's Raymond Yeung said in a note.

"Economic conditions facing China's private sector are much worse than what the headline figure suggests," he warned, noting a closer analysis of the figures shows that manufacturing by small and medium-sized businesses contracted in October.

Chinese economic growth slowed to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, down from a high of 6.8 per cent this year.

The number was in line with Beijing's annual target. But more downward pressure could threaten the country's key political goals of eliminating poverty by 2020 and building a "moderately prosperous society".

American tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports have sapped confidence in Beijing's ability to maintain current growth levels.

Analysts said the country's overleveraged companies and local governments are likely to put a further drag on expansion.