China will open further to foreign investment: Premier Li

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reaffirmed Beijing's pledge to further open up to foreign investment as he met global business executives, and sought to assure them that the rights of foreign firms would be protected.

China is committed to providing foreign investors and companies with a more open and transparent business environment, along with guarantees of intellectual property rights protection and no forced technology transfers, Mr Li told the executives on the sidelines of the China Development Forum.

Top executives from Daimler, IBM, BMW, Pfizer and Rio Tinto met Mr Li at the close of the three-day forum, according to a statement on the government's website late on Monday.

The Premier also answered questions on US-China trade relations, but the statement did not elaborate.

The US trade team say they are in the final stages of negotiating what would be the biggest economic policy agreement with China in decades.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin head for Beijing this week to try to accelerate talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, while Mr Liu is set to travel to Washington for another round of negotiations in early April.