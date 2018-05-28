China's April industrial profit growth at six-month high

BEIJING Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies last month rose at their fastest pace in six months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed yesterday, as factories benefited from higher prices and strong demand.

Profits last month rose 21.9 per cent year-on-year to 576 billion yuan (S$120 billion), the quickest since October, bringing gains for the first four months of this year to 15 per cent.

The data suggests China's industrial sector is still seeing solid growth momentum despite curbs on pollution and rocky trade relations with the US.

Last month's rebound was helped by lower comparison figures for April last year, higher factory prices and stronger demand, Mr He Ping, head of NBS' industrial division, said in a statement.

It was a big improvement over March's 3.1 per cent growth that was the slowest in over a year and which government officials had blamed on the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Profit growth for Chinese industrial companies has softened from last year's strong pace as factory gate price gains weaken. In the first four months of last year, profits rose 24.4 per cent.

China's producer price inflation picked up to 3.4 per cent last month from March but was much lower than 6.4 per cent in the year-ago period.