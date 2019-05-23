China’s big three airlines seek 737 MAX payouts from Boeing: Reports

SHANGHAI : China's three biggest airlines have filed claims seeking compensation from Boeing over the grounding and delayed delivery of 737 Max 8 aircraft following two deadly crashes, Chinese state media reported yesterday.

The reports in state-run media that China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China would seek payouts from the US aerospace giant come against the backdrop of a US-China trade war.

China Southern is Asia's largest carrier by fleet size, China Eastern is the country's number two, while Air China is the state flag carrier.

A spokesman for China Eastern confirmed a dispatch by Xinhua news agency saying it had presented Boeing with a compensation claim.

On March 11, China became the first country to order its airlines to ground the 737 Max.

The day before, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board. Last October, a Lion Air 737 Max went down after take-off, killing all 189 people on board.