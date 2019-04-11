China’s exports expected to rebound: Poll

BEIJING China's exports are expected to have rebounded last month after a sharp drop in February, while imports likely shrank for a fourth straight month but at a more modest pace, a Reuters poll showed.

If tomorrow's data are in line with forecasts or are better, it could add to early signs of stabilisation in the world's largest trading nation as worries grow over slowing global growth.

But China watchers said the gains may be due more to seasonal factors than a turnaround in lacklustre global demand, with shipments likely to jump after the long Chinese New Year holidays had dampened business activity in February.

Exports last month are expected to have risen 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to the 32 economists polled, following a 20.8 per cent drop in February.