China’s factory activity expands in August but export orders worsen

BEIJING: China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August as production edged up, a private business survey showed yesterday, but orders remained weak and business confidence faltered as the Sino-US trade war continued to escalate.

Export orders fell for the third month in a row and at the sharpest pace since November last year, amid slowing global demand. Both Washington and Beijing began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for last month rose to a five-month high of 50.4 from 49.9 in July, after two months of contraction.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a further dip to 49.8.

The 50-point level separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

China's official factory data on Saturday showed manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth month in a row and by slightly more than expected.

Forward-looking indicators in both surveys pointed to further weakness in the vast manufacturing sector, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more support measures soon.