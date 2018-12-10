China’s factory inflation for November slows

BEIJING China's factory inflation slowed last month, a sign that demand remains weak amid Beijing's trade war with the US, while consumer inflation also flagged, official data showed yesterday.

The Producer Price Index - an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate - climbed 2.7 per cent on-year last month.

It ticked down from 3.3 per cent the previous month, recording its weakest growth since October 2016, while in line with the forecast in a Bloomberg News survey.

A slowdown in factory gate inflation reflects sluggish demand.

The Consumer Price Index - a key measure of retail inflation - rose 2.2 per cent year-on-year, compared with 2.5 per cent in October.

Food prices, up 2.5 per cent, rose quicker than non-food prices, which were up 2.1 per cent. Energy prices fell over the month.

"The broad moderation in inflationary pressures appears to be a reflection of weaker demand growth over the past half a year and should alleviate concerns about possible stagflation," said Goldman Sachs Economic Research in a report.

The weak figures come as China's trade war with the US continues to bite.