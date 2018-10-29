China’s industrial profits growth slows for fifth month

BEIJING Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for the fifth consecutive month last month as sales of raw materials and manufactured goods further ebbed, pointing to cooling domestic demand in the world's second-biggest economy.

The slowdown was in line with data last week that showed last month's factory output grew at the weakest pace since February 2016.

Slowing corporate profits will put pressure on jobs, ultimately tapping the brakes on household consumption and hurting China's overall growth.

Industrial profits rose 4.1 per cent last month from a year earlier to 545.5 billion yuan (S$106 billion), the National Statistics Bureau said on Saturday. That was less than half of the pace in August, and the slowest since March.

Earnings last month were mainly pressured by a greater slowdown in production and sales, declining price growth, as well as a high statistical base a year earlier, He Ping of the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.