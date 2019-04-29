Business

China’s industrial profits rebound with 13.9% rise in March

Apr 29, 2019 06:00 am

Profits at China's industrial firms grew in March, rebounding from four months of contraction, adding to optimism the world's second-largest economy may be starting to stabilise.

A return to profits could add to the debate over how much more stimulus Beijing needs to pump into the economy if it is on the mend.

Beijing and Washington appear to be edging towards a trade deal, but investors are concerned that a sharp slowdown in China will have repercussions on the wider global economy.

Profits in March rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to 589.52 billion yuan ($87.62 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website on Saturday, recovering from a 14 per cent fall in the first two months.

That marked the biggest monthly increase since July last year.

For the first quarter of the year, profits notched up by industrial companies dropped 3.3 per cent to 1.3 trillion yuan compared with a year earlier, according to the NBS. - REUTERS

Ambassador: Trump urges Japan’s Abe to build more cars in US
Business

Ambassador: Trump urges Japan's Abe to build more cars in US

Related Stories

Start-ups here closed deals worth $14.3b last year

China says criticisms on IP protection lack evidence

Fed to hold fire despite White House call for rate cut: Report

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE