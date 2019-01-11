Chinese hackers steal $25m from Indian arm of Italian firm

MUMBAI: A group of Chinese hackers robbed 1.3 billion rupees (S$25 million) from the Indian unit of Tecnimont SpA through an elaborate cyber fraud that included impersonating the Italian engineering firm's chief executive, the Economic Times reported.

The scammers sent e-mails to the India head of Tecnimont, part of the publicly traded Maire Tecnimont, from an account that looked similar to one used by the Italian group's CEO.

They also organised conference calls to discuss a"confidential" acquisition in China, the report said, citing a complaint made with the police.

The hackers then convinced the India chief to transfer the money for the acquisition in three tranches from India to banks in Hong Kong, saying the amount could not be moved from Italy due to regulatory issues.

During the conference calls, various people in the hacking group pretended to be the CEO, senior executives of Tecnimont and a top lawyer based in Switzerland.

Tecnimont has launched a forensic investigation and has hired legal and security firms to look into the matter.

Tecnimont did not immediately respond to e-mailed queries from Reuters.

The ET cited Tecnimont as saying the company did not regard the theft as a "cyber attack but a fraud".