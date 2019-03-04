Chinese yuan becomes key issue in US trade talks

PARIS US officials have said that any trade deal with China will include a provision to prevent manipulation of the exchange rate to help exporters, but Beijing's currency regime reflects a complex reality.

US President Donald Trump, who has accused China of undervaluing its currency for competitive purposes, last week said "we have a deal" with China on the currency. And White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the draft documents would forbid currency manipulation.

But at the centre of the issue is a paradox: China does not necessarily want a weak currency, and the downward pressure on the yuan is in large part caused by US economic conditions, such as rising interest rates.

The yuan is not freely convertible, and the government limits its movement against the US dollar to a 2 per cent range on either side of a central parity rate, which the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sets each day to reflect market trends.

While the yuan strengthened 6.3 per cent in 2017, it depreciated by 5.7 per cent last year, falling to its lowest level in a decade, spurring speculation that Beijing was putting its foot on the currency scale again.

But the International Monetary Fund has said the yuan is not undervalued. The US Treasury has regularly acknowledged in a semi-annual reportthat China is not manipulating its currency.

Analysts said more recent weakening of the yuan is due to China's economic slowdown, the trade war and rising US interest rates, not manipulation.

But amid renewed optimism on the progress of trade negotiations with Washington, the yuan has rebounded by almost 3 per cent since early January.

A weakened yuan makes Chinese exports cheaper and more competitive and can partly offset the impact of US tariffs.

But economists dispute the US' claim that Beijing has been keeping the currency artificially weak, and in fact say it has been making an effort to keep it from falling too much. And since August, the PBOC said it would use a "counter-cyclical factor" to calculate the daily exchange rate range, a move said to keep the yuan relatively stable.

That makes economists question the US, though they acknowledge that China's intervention from 2002-2010 helped to drive up the US trade deficit.

Insisting on "a market-determined exchange rate for China... sounds nice but is nuts," Mr Adam Posen, head of the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics, told AFP. "If you start doing what the Trump team is doing and say the currency can't ever go down, you are just going to cause a mess."