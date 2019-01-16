Club Street hotel site most popular of three tenders

State tenders for three sites closed yesterday.

Based on provisional results released, a premium hotel site along Club Street in the Central Business District drew eight bids. The highest bid, from Midtown Development - part of the Worldwide Hotels Group that includes Hotel 81 - was $562.2 million, which works out to $2,148.50 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

A private housing site along Kampong Java Road scored seven bids.

The highest bid, from Chip Eng Seng Corporation's unit CELH Development, came in at $418.38 million or $1,192.26 psf ppr.

An executive condominium housing site along Tampines Avenue 10 got seven bids.

The highest bid, from a partnership between Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments, came in at $434.45 million or $578.12 psf ppr.

This was a tad higher than the next highest bid, from MCC Land (Singapore), at $431.62 million or about $574 psf ppr.

The lowest bid, from JBE Development, was at $335 million or about $446 psf ppr.