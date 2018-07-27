Combined wealth of S'pore's 50 richest swells 11% to $158b

The combined wealth of Singapore's 50 richest tycoons has swelled 11 per cent to nearly US$116 billion (S$158 billion), up from US$104.6 billion last year, according to the Forbes Singapore Rich List 2018.

Seeing the biggest dollar gains were real estate barons Robert and Philip Ng, as well as Facebook co-founder and Singapore permanent resident Eduardo Saverin, said Forbes Asia yesterday.

The Ng brothers, who are behind developer Far East Organisation, retained their top spot on the list for the ninth straight year with a net worth of US$11.9 billion, up US$2.5 billion from last year.

Mr Saverin remains a close second with a net worth of US$11.8 billion, also up US$2.5 billion this year.

Retaining third spot is paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, whose net worth rose US$700 million to US$8.5 billion. Mr Goh has a 39 per cent stake in Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings, and his son Goh Hup Jin was named chairman of Nippon Paint in March.

New Zealander and Singapore permanent resident Richard Chandler jumped four places to No. 8 with a net worth of US$3.15 billion. His Clermont Group's net assets surged 50 per cent on undisclosed investment gains, according to official filings.

Another notable gainer is co-founder of ARA Asset Management John Lim, who saw his fortune jump by more than a third to No. 38 with a net worth of US$780 million.

Three newcomers made it to the list this year - Mr Gordon Tang, Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan and Mr Forrest Li.

Mr Tang, a China-born Singapore permanent resident with a controlling stake in listed property firm SingHaiyi Group, is ranked 32 with US$1 billion.

Bangladesh-born Singapore permanent resident Mr Khan, chairman of Summit Group, a conglomerate in Bangladesh, is at No. 34 with US$910 million. He plans to list his Summit Power International, an infrastructure developer and operator, on the Singapore Exchange.