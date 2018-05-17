Consortium led by Far East gets Holland Road site for $1.213b

An artist's impression of the development plans by Far East Organization.

A consortium led by Far East Organization has been awarded a plum commercial and residential site in Holland Road, with a winning bid of $1.213 billion or nearly $1,888 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which awarded the 99-year leasehold site yesterday, said the winning bid was the highest of the five shortlisted tenderers for the dual-envelope (concept and price) tender.

Far East's fellow consortium members are Sekisui House and Sino Group.

The other four shortlisted bids came from: A consortium comprising GuocoLand, Hong Leong Holdings, TID and Hong Realty, which bid $1.06 billion or $1,650 psf ppr; a tie-up between Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Qingjian Realty, which bid $1.055 billion or $1,641 psf ppr; a Capitaland and Hotel Properties tie-up, which bid $1.02 billion or $1,585 psf ppr; and a Pontiac Land and Lendlease tie-up, which bid $950 million or $1,478 psf ppr.

The five bids were shortlisted from 15 received for the tender, which closed in March.

The bids were submitted by 10 consortiums. Three consortiums submitted two bids each while the Far East-led partnership submitted three bids. Tenderers that submitted multiple bids had different concept proposals for each bid.

URA said that overall, the concept proposal by the winning bidder is "compelling in its design concept and planning of the public realm".

The winning bid's plans will allow the development to sit with the existing Holland Village and were laid out according to the present street block grid.