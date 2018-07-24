CPI rises in June, in line with expectations

Overall inflation growth came in higher last month, mainly on increasing food and services prices, according to the Department of Statistics yesterday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6 per cent on the previous year - up from a gain of 0.4 per cent the month before - and in line with analyst expectations, as polled by Bloomberg.

Core inflation, which strips out accommodation and private road transport costs, also grew at a faster clip. It came in 1.7 per cent higher than last year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a joint statement reiterated their inflation outlook of the previous month - imported inflation "is likely to rise mildly" on global oil price rally and strengthening demand for food commodities, while domestic sources of inflation are expected to grow along higher domestic demand and faster rise in wages.

"However, the extent of consumer price increases will remain moderate, as retail rents have stayed relatively subdued and firms' pricing power may be constrained by market competition," they said.

Headline inflation is projected to come in within the upper half of its 0 to 1 per cent forecast range for the full year - unchanged from the previous month's outlook.

MAS moved to tighten policy in April, allowing "modest and gradual" appreciation in the Singdollar.

For the June CPI, faster growth in non-cooked food item prices more than offset a slower increase in prepared meal costs, MAS and MTI said. The rise pushed food inflation up by 1.5 per cent in June, from 1.3 per cent in May.