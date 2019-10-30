Crate and Barrel to close flagship store on Nov 10

The Crate and Barrel flagship store at Orchard Gateway will remain in operation till Nov 10.

American furniture and homeware brand Crate and Barrel has announced it will be closing its flagship store in Singapore.

The outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald, which first opened its doors to the public five years ago, will remain in operation till Nov 10.

The 25,000 sq ft retail space spans five storeys - from Basement 2 to Level 3.

With the closure, the American brand will have just one store in Singapore - at Ion Orchard.

In a media release yesterday, Crate and Barrel said consumers here can still head to its boutique store at Ion Orchard to view its collection of furniture, kitchenware and other home accessory options.

It added that its e-commerce site, which was launched in July last year, will also remain in operation.

Crate and Barrel's announcement of closure comes after department store Metro shut down its flagship store at The Centrepoint last month amid a retail slowdown.

However, Crate and Barrel maintains a positive outlook on the brand's future.

MALAYSIA

It said in the release that it is considering overseas expansion to Malaysia, both on the e-commerce site and a brick-and-mortar store.