Critical for SMEs to plug into the digital economy: Iswaran

SINGAPORE It is "critical" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to plug into the digital economy as it would make a noticeable impact on Singapore's growth, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

Speaking about the Government's ongoing efforts to support businesses in the digital space, Mr Iswaran, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said: "This is not just the larger enterprises but also for the smaller and medium-sized enterprises. That's critical because they really move the needle for us in terms of the economy, if they plug into the digital economy."

Other government figures have previously urged businesses to take advantage of digital technology to raise productivity levels.

SMEs are a key driver of Singapore's economy. According to the Department of Statistics, SMEs contribute to 65 per cent of Singapore's employment while in 2017, SMEs added a nominal value of $196.8 billion, or 49 per cent, to the economy.

SMEs are defined by the Department of Statistics as enterprises with operating receipts of not more than $100 million or employment of not more than 200 workers.

Mr Iswaran said the Government's digital readiness programme is targeted at individuals as well as businesses.

It is important to ensure that society is well plugged in, so that citizens can access "the benefits of e-government" and other digital services, he said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Chinese New Year community event in West Coast GRC , where he is an MP. He was at the relaunch of the West Coast Cares programme, which started in 2015, in Clementi.

Through this platform, more than 150 local businesses are subsidising daily necessities for needy households.