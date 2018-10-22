Data releases in focus this week

Asian markets look set for another week of volatile trading, as the US earnings season kicks into full gear and the European Union and Italy continue to clash over the latter's budget.

In Singapore, where commentators expect corporate earnings for Q3 to be mixed on persistent volatility in foreign exchange movements and dipping world trade, much attention will also be focused on economic data releases this week.

On the Singapore docket are last month's inflation numbers tomorrow and Friday's preliminary unemployment figures for Q3 and industrial production data for last month.

In real estate, Q3 Urban Redevelopment Authority private home prices are also due on Friday.

Mr Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a note on the Singapore market: "Inflation data will be (the) focus (tomorrow), which could offer clarity over whether weakness in the Singapore dollar has translated to rising inflationary pressures."

Month-on-month inflation is forecast at 0.3 per cent while year on year, it is set to grow by 0.7 per cent.

United Overseas Bank wrote in its weekly outlook: "We expect headline CPI ( Consumer Price Index) inflation to edge higher to 0.8 per cent year on year in September and more importantly, we think core inflation could surprise higher, at 2 per cent year on year, the highest since August 2014."

Mr Otunuga added: "Investors will keep a close eye on the industrial production figures and the unemployment rate during Q3 for insight into the health of the economy. While stronger than expected economic figures will be a welcome development for the Singapore dollar, an appreciating dollar presents a threat to upside gains."

Maybank analysts have said the focus remains on the yuan in the near-term. It could come "under pressure in the week ahead as Sino-US trade concerns could also persist".

"A softer yuan could reinforce downside pressure on the Singapore dollar from a soggy euro. This should keep the Singdollar from climbing higher too rapidly in the week ahead."

It is full steam ahead on Wall Street as a slew of earnings results from more than 200 companies are set to be released.

Most major US banks have already reported earnings for the quarter.

However, analysts have said that volatility may continue to persist on Wall Street through the week's earnings reports and may continue until the US midterm elections.

In the EU, short-term worries hang over the wrangle between Italy's budget with the EU, and the latter is already indicating it will not give in too easily to the Italian government's proposal for higher deficits.

Meanwhile, "the proposal to extend the Brexit transition period 'beyond 2020' risks extending uncertainty, though this remains more a risk for the pound and UK markets", Standard Chartered analysts said.

Among key data releases in Asia include South Korea's Q3 gross domestic product (GDP) numbers on Thursday.

UOB analysts expect South Korea GDP to grow by 2.7 per cent year on year in Q3, more than a Bloomberg consensus, which is for a weaker growth of 2.3 per cent year on year.

China's September industrial profit figures are due on Saturday. Malaysia's September CPI figures are due on Wednesday.

Indonesia's central bank will have a monetary policy decision this week.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to a make monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Even though commentators expect the ECB to keep policy unchanged this month, Maybank analysts have said that ECB president Mario Draghi may "add more commentary on the Italian government budget and the importance of keeping to EU budget rules".

