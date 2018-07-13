DBS and SGX launch financial education course for budding investors

DBS Bank and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) are launching a financial education programme.

It is aimed to give people who are just beginning to invest the knowledge and skills to improve their financial literacy.

DBS and the SGX Academy, an education division of SGX, will co-develop investment course materials for each consumer segment, comprising interactive webinars, e-tutorials and web articles.

They have identified three segments to target: enabling women to achieve financial independence at various life stages; starting young adults off their financial journey by cultivating good investment habits; and helping those in their 50s and 60s to supplement their retirement funds.

DBS will use its banking transaction data to identify the investor profile of customers and offer education options.

While the scheme is aimed at DBS customers, others can apply as well, it said yesterday.

Ms Tan Su Shan, group head of consumer banking and wealth management at DBS, said "We are aware that a lack of financial knowledge prohibits consumers, especially young adults, from investing their money...