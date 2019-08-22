DBS Bank to enter India’s credit card market next year

DBS will launch its credit card by second or third quarter of next year.

MUMBAI South-east Asia's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings is preparing to enter the credit card market in India in 2020, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The lender's move highlights its efforts to tap growth outside its home market to offset weakness in the local economy.

"We will launch our credit card by the second or the third quarter of next year," said Mr Shantanu Sengupta, head of consumer banking for DBS in India.

Global rivals, such as Citigroup, are also looking to expand their credit card customer base in India. Earlier this year, India's top digital payment player Paytm announced plans to launch a card with Citi, giving the US bank a chance to service some of Paytm's more than 300 million clients.

India's credit card market is still small in comparison to its debit card market. The latest data from May showed 48.9 million credit card users in the country, compared with some 825 million with debit cards.

DBS, which had set a target of reaching a five million customer base in India by 2023, now expects to achieve this target early.

"We have crossed more than half the customer target already and hence we will be able to cross the mark before the deadline," said Mr Sengupta.