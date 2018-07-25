DBS launches one-stop shop for home buyers

DBS Bank has launched an online property marketplace that aggregates nearly 100,000 listings from EdgeProp and Averspace, it said yesterday.

The DBS Property Marketplace is intended as a one-stop shop where home buyers can browse listings and link up with utilities providers, as well as renovation, cleaning and moving services.

DBS will work with partners to figure out how to digitise the conveyancing process.

One feature of the home financial planner on the DBS marketplace is that buyers can determine the impact a property purchase will have on their monthly cash flow, calculated based on how much they intend to pay from both their Central Provident Fund money and cash deposits, the bank said.

The bank hopes to double the number of property listings on the portal by the year end, when listings from SoReal are added.

DBS is not the only bank spreading its digital footprint.

In January, OCBC Bank launched OCBC OneAdvisor, an online portal that lets buyers do a home search based on affordability criteria. For listings, OCBC has partnered EdgeProp and is in talks with 99.co.

Also in January, SRX Property launched Web app Unlock myHome's Wealth, which also has one-stop-shop features.

Buyers can even apply for a mortgage online via SRX.

SRX is run by StreetSine Technology Group, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary.

DBS launched the DBS Car Marketplace a year ago and the DBS Electricity Marketplace in March this year.

The bank said its large retail consumer base enables it to build marketplaces with "robust ecosystems" in partnership with small and medium-sized enterprises. - MARISSA LEE