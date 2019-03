DBS launches 'robo-investor' service

DBS has become the latest bank to employ technology to make it easier for customers to invest and manage their portfolios.

Its DBS digiPortfolio, a "robo-investor" service announced yesterday, went live to its Wealth customers on Monday, after a pilot programme that started in September.

It allows customers to select an investment portfolio, choose their risk level and pick an investment amount as low as $1,000, all with a few clicks instead of having to spend time doing their own research or hiring managers.

The "robot" manages portfolios by automating processes such as rebalancing, executing trades and monitoring investment performance while being guided by the DBS investment team.

The platform uses simple language that first-time investors can understand, such as giving risk levels snappy labels. A risk level 4, for example, is "fast and furious".

There will also be a graph that projects the amount of investment return that a customer can expect.

Mr Lim Soon Chong, regional head of investment products and advisory at DBS Consumer Banking Group and Wealth Management, said only one in 10 Singaporeans made investment transactions in the past 12 months.

This is because of issues such as lack of time, high upfront fees and inertia due to the tedious process of filling in forms, meeting advisers and having to make many choices.

The new platform aims to simplify this process, especially for first-time investors.

Mr Lim said the cost of managing a portfolio is also reduced because of the high degree of automation. The platform has no sales charge.

A customer investing $1,000 simply has to pay a flat management fee of 0.75 per cent a year.