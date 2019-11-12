DBS Q3 profit jumps 15% to $1.63 billion

DBS expects its net interest margin to fall by about 7 basis points next year.

DBS Group, South-east Asia's biggest lender, reported that higher wealth management fees drove a forecast-beating 15 per cent rise in third-quarter profit, but cautioned growth will slow next year due to the impact of lower interest rates.

The bank said yesterday it expects its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, to fall by about 7 basis points in 2020. It was 1.90 per cent for the three months ended Sept 30.

Banks here face a challenging outlook as interest rates soften and lending moderates after robust growth in recent years.

DBS made a net profit of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.41 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of $1.57 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Annualised earnings per share stood at $2.50 for the quarter, up 15.7 per cent from $2.16 a year ago. Net interest income rose 8 per cent to $2.46 billion in the quarter and wealth management fees climbed 22 per cent to $357 million.

"Growth was driven by higher fees and trading gains, good cost control and flat margins, partially offset by higher credit costs and one-offs," said Mr Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies Singapore.