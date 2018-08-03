DBS reports net profit gain of 18%, falling short of expectations

DBS Group Holdings' Piyush Gupta said while the impact of the first wave of rising US-China trade tensions has been benign, the second phase is "uncertain".

DBS Group Holdings pointed to heightened economic uncertainty in this half of the year with concerns that US-China trade tensions could have an impact on its operations.

In a presentation on DBS' results to the media yesterday, chief executive Piyush Gupta said that while the impact of the first wave of rising US-China trade tensions has been benign, the second phase is "uncertain".

DBS reported an 18 per cent gain in net profit for the second quarter but that missed expectations as stronger net interest income was offset in part by a fall in non-interest income on lower trading income.

Mr Gupta is concerned over the possibility of "spillover effects" as it could wind up as a confidence issue, which could hit equity markets, yield curves and credit spreads.

He said a DBS analysis showed there was no impact from the US' first set of tariffs on US$50 billion (S$68 billion) of Chinese goods. But for the latest threat to slap tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports, it is unclear how that will impact the supply chain, he added.

Closer to home, DBS expects "some impact" on property loan growth in light of the new cooling measures. The bank has a 31 per cent share of the Singapore housing loan market.

DBS net profit for the three months to June 30 stood at $1.33 billion compared with $1.13 billion last year. This was driven by higher net interest income and fee income and translated to an annualised earnings per share of $2.10, up from $1.76. The results missed estimates against a $1.44 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Net interest income rose 18 per cent to $2.22 billion, with loans growing 12 per cent and net interest margin (NIM) increasing by 11 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

The bank has cut its loan growth outlook for this year to 6 per cent to 7 per cent from 8 per cent, on the back of expectations of lower trade loans.

But it expects a stronger NIM pick-up, bringing it higher by one to two basis points above previous guidance of 1.85 per cent for the full year.

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.6 per cent, up from 1.5 per cent a year ago.

Non-interest income fell 6 per cent to $979 million.

Trading income slipped 23 per cent to $227 million, reflecting "trading headwinds" from a flatter yield curve and wider credit spreads.

A lower gain from investment securities added to the drop in other non-interest income too.

DBS also reported its lowest recorded income from treasury markets - down 59 per cent from a year ago to $107 million, due to some "structural impact" from exchange trading and high frequency activities.