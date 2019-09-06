Discount brokerage firm Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Discount brokerage company Charles Schwab Corp said yesterday it will close its Singapore office by the end of this year, about two years after opening it.

"Charles Schwab Singapore will cease to provide services and will close its office in Singapore. We will no longer open new accounts for prospective clients," it said in a statement on its website.

The Singapore office will no longer be licensed to hold accounts and all its client funds would either be transferred to a new broker-dealer or liquidated and returned to clients, a company spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

Charles Schwab had opened its Singapore office in November 2017 to provide greater US market access to investors in Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.

The office was launched after integration and account migration from optionsXpress, a derivatives trading platform that Charles Schwab acquired in 2011.

The company will now be focusing on growing its business in Hong Kong, China, Latin America and Europe, including the UK, in addition to the US-based international service teams, the spokesman said.