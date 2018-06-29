Disney approved to buy 21st Century Fox – on one condition

WASHINGTON Walt Disney won US approval to buy 21st Century Fox entertainment assets for US$71.3 billion (S$97 billion) on condition it sell Fox's 22 regional sports networks, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The approval gives Disney an edge over Comcast's competing bid.

The Fox movie franchises and TV shows have been the subject of a bidding war between Disney and Comcast, both of which want to expand their entertainment businesses to compete with Netflix and Amazon.

FOX NEWS

The deal does not include the nationally broadcast Fox News, Fox Business or Fox Sports networks.

If Disney prevails over Comcast, the combination would expand Disney's unrivaled portfolio of some of the world's most popular characters, uniting Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker and Marvel superheroes with Fox's X-Men, Avatar and The Simpsons franchises.