DPM Tharman concludes meetings with leaders in Kenya, Rwanda

(From left) Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Henry Rotich.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam concluded meetings with government leaders in Kenya and Rwanda last week, as part of Singapore's deepening engagements in the growing Sub-Saharan Africa region.

During the visit, Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa on Friday.

They discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in port operations, aviation, financial technology and skills development, and Kenya's plans for housing development.

Mr Tharman met other Kenyan officials during his visit, including Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Monica Juma.

To strengthen bilateral economic links and support the growing number of Singapore companies interested in Kenya, the Enterprise Singapore Nairobi Overseas Centre was launched during Mr Tharman's visit.

Mr Tharman visited Rwanda on Wednesday and Thursday, where he called on Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and other Rwandan leaders.

They explored how Singapore and Rwanda could deepen cooperation in a range of areas.