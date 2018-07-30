Earnings, Central Bank meetings in spotlight

The Singapore bourse is set for a busy week ahead with a deluge of earnings and central bank meetings in the spotlight, along with the release of key US macro data, chiefly its employment numbers.

Geopolitics will be in focus as foreign ministers from Asean and its partners meet in Singapore from July 30 to Aug 4.

Singapore's bank lending and monetary aggregates data will be out tomorrow, followed by July's purchasing managers index (PMI) on Thursday. Also due on Thursday are the Bank of England's monetary policy decision and its inflation report.

Within Singapore, the first two of three banks will release their earnings scorecard this week, with analysts expecting strong results. DBS will be the first to report its second quarter results on Thursday, followed by UOB on Friday. OCBC announces results on Aug 6.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted that the banks, which take up the lion's share on the Straits Times Index, will likely drive the index, and possibly away from the gravitational pull at around the 3,300 level.

Similarly, UOB Kay Hian analyst Jonathan Koh has maintained a "buy" call on DBS citing robust loans growth and benign asset quality.

Meanwhile, DBS Group Research noted that Q2 earnings trends could diverge across the banks, as "property cooling measures rear its ugly head in 2019". The broker has issued "hold" calls for both UOB and OCBC, with a preference for UOB due to its more attractive dividend play.

Other index stocks to keep a lookout for include Ascendas Reit today, as well as Genting Singapore, Venture Corp, Sembcorp Industries and UOL on the back of their earnings reports.

On the currency front, FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga noted that the Singapore dollar is likely to remain heavily influenced by the US dollar's performance and global trade developments this week.

"Although easing trade tensions between the US and EU have somewhat supported risk sentiment, concerns remain over the ongoing US-China trade spat."

Mr Otunuga added: "Any sudden moves in the Chinese yuan or China capital markets might have an impact on regional sentiment."

China's official PMI unveils tomorrow, ahead of its manufacturing and services PMI on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, the heat is on for the Bank of Japan's meeting this week after speculation over its next move sent the Japanese bond market into disarray.

Separately, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it delivers its monetary policy stance this week. IG's Ms Pan added that the upcoming Fed meeting is anticipated to be a non-event, with expectations for two more rate hikes only in September and December.

That aside, a string of US indicators will be on the radar with the US jobs data on Friday expected to show that hiring cooled in July. Apple and Tesla are some of the prominent companies unveiling results, which are bound to capture the market's attention after Facebook's monster sell-off last week.

While the US reported strong economic performance on Friday, many economists have doubts on whether the high growth rate can be sustained. One view is that perhaps the largest transient boost came from an increase in shipments ahead of retaliatory tariffs.

Bloomberg economists Carl Riccadonna and Tim Mahedy said: "To be sure, there is evidence that tax reforms and cuts are helping to stimulate activity, but the performance of consumer spending in the second quarter is unlikely to carry through in full force into the second half of the year."

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts