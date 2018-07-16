Economic data, earnings in the limelight

Concerns over trade tensions between the US and China continue to haunt the stock markets, but US economic indicators are set to play a greater role this week.

Ms Pan Jingyi, market strategist at IG Asia, said while the latest move on tariffs by the Trump administration dominated headlines recently, "the lack of follow-up from China appears to have placated markets".

"As the latest proposed duties would likely find a protracted effective date till the end of August and as China mull over options for retaliation, investors have clearly indicated their preference to look past the issue."

With the two biggest economies appearing willing to re-enter into trade negotiations "and while it remains far too early to call a bottom to the trade-driven decline for equities, the focus on other drivers including economic data and earnings may be enhanced in the coming week", Ms Pan said.

United Overseas Bank's (UOB) global economics and market research team, too, noted that the US corporate earnings reporting season would pick up pace this week with the focus on major banks, financial institutions and "old" tech giants.

Wall Street made slight gains on Friday, capped off by the S&P 500 closing at its highest level since Feb 1.

This came despite a drop in financials after results from three of the big US banks mostly disappointed. This was offset by gains in industrials and other areas.

Citi slid 2.2 per cent, the most among financials, after its revenue fell short of estimates due to lower debt underwriting. Wells Fargo dipped 1.2 per cent on slower lending and rising costs. JP Morgan shares closed 0.5 per cent lower although the bank's profit beat estimates.

Among the main indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.52 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 25,019.41; the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,801.31; and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.06 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,825.98.

The S&P 500 is now 2.5 per cent from its Jan 26 record high close and up 4.8 per cent year-to-date.

This week, roughly 12 per cent of companies on the S&P 500 are due to report their earnings.

According to financial data company FactSet, Q2 earnings growth is expected to be around 20 per cent.

Key US economic data scheduled for release include US June advance retail sales and tomorrow's headline industrial production numbers.

The latter is expected to be strong, with month-on-month growth of 0.5 per cent from May's monthly decline.

In Asia, key economic data to be released include China's Q2 economic growth results. An AFP poll suggested that growth in Q2 is expected to slow slightly at 6.7 per cent in April-June.

Headline figures on China's June retail sales and industrial production will also be released.

In Japan, June trade figures and CPI are set to be released on July 19 and 20 respectively. Its markets will be closed today for Marine Day.

In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index added 0.2 per cent, or 7.34 points on Friday to close at 3,260.35. Key indicators scheduled for release this week in Singapore include June non-oil domestic exports (tomorrow) and another round of certificate of entitlement auctions (Wednesday).

"Attention will be on the upcoming new property launches in the aftermath of the latest round of property cooling measures," UOB economists said.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts