Economists split on whether MAS will tighten monetary policy further

Economists remained split on whether Singapore's central bank is likely to tighten its monetary policy further - allowing for a stronger Singapore dollar - in its bi-annual review this Friday.

Weighing on its decision is the fallout from global trade tensions, as it attempts to mitigate risks to growth while keeping an eye on prices.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ended two years of neutral policy at its last review in April, moving to the path of a modest and gradual appreciation of the currency.

This marked the first monetary tightening in six years.

Some believe the MAS will stay on the current path rather than allow the Singdollar to appreciate further, in part to maintain the Republic's competitiveness amid escalating trade tensions.

While a tighter monetary policy would strengthen the Singapore currency - and possibly mean lower prices for consumers - it could also threaten the Republic's growth trajectory at a sensitive time for global trade.

"The trade war is going to be deflationary for both growth and prices... If you allow the Singdollar to appreciate too strongly, it will hurt the demand for Singapore exports," said Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin.

"I don't think you want an overly strong Singdollar at this point in time. As it is, prices will probably come under downward pressure because the renminbi (yuan), for example, is weakening."

DBS FX strategist Philip Wee, however, believes the gradient of the policy band will likely be increased by another 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent a year - making the Singdollar appreciate further against a basket of currencies.

Mr Wee argued that despite concerns over global risks such as the trade war and rising US rates, none of the players have stepped back from their intentions to normalise monetary policy.