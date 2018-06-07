EDB in talks with coworking firms to improve tech talent matching

An initiative involving coworking firms like US giant WeWork and the Economic Development Board (EDB) aims to improve talent matching in tech fields and bring more firms here.

The precise terms of the arrangement have not been firmed up yet but the broad outlines are apparent, EDB assistant managing director Kiren Kumar noted yesterday.

"(Coworking spaces) have a view of potential companies coming in and a view as to the type of skills that are needed.

"We have a view of the supply side, so how can we work together to ensure that match-up so as to ensure that Singapore continues to be an important talent engine for the South-east Asia market to succeed?" he said.

Mr Kumar said the global network of WeWork members could help Singapore court firms that do not have a presence here or in Asia.

He added: "The Government is already spending significant amounts training our people in some of these new opportunities and new skills but, with WeWork as a partner, we can do this at scale to match demand and supply."

Mr Kumar made his remarks at the official opening of WeWork's second space here at 71 Robinson Road. The new facility has around 1,400 seats and spans 60,000 sq ft, featuring amenities such as game rooms and beer and coffee on tap.

WeWork's quick growth here - it opened its first space at Beach Centre last December - comes amid a competitive landscape.

Singapore's flexible office market grew by 22 per cent last year, the third-fastest growing market in the world after Melbourne and New York, said workspace specialists The Instant Group yesterday.

The market here has already seen a 17 per cent increase in the number of centres offering coworking, flexible and hybrid office spaces this year.

WeWork's Singapore expansion is part of a US$500 million (S$670 million) effort starting last year to muscle into South-east Asia and South Korea. - THE STRAITS TIMES