Business

Education and tech can help level playing field: Panel

Education and tech can help level playing field: Panel
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo (second from left) with the panellists at the discussion organised by Standard Chartered Bank. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
Mar 08, 2019 06:00 am

Helping people seize the opportunities brought about by technology was one of the topics talked about by panellists at a discussion organised by Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) to celebrate International Women's Day today.

Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo, who was on the panel, said: "The whole effort is to try and see what more we can do to uplift people, in every possible way, through education, through skills redevelopment, through redesigning jobs, through enabling them to find ways to move up."

Technology can also provide more flexibility for women to manage other commitments such as family and work, which in turn can help companies attract the talent they need, the panellists noted.

Panellists at the event, held at a Raffles Place restaurant, also discussed how to improve the representation of women on company boards and in senior management.

Mrs Teo said there is a tendency for companies to appoint people to boards who have been "tried and tested" in other boards, often limiting the chances for more women to be selected.

With efforts underway to bring in new women to sit on public sector boards, she believes the experience they gain will make other organisations feel comfortable with hiring them.

P&G puts aside $12m to grow new Singapore-based businesses
Business

P&G to invest $12m to grow new S'pore-based businesses

Related Stories

Toyota could leave UK over no-deal Brexit

Singtel to buy $712m worth of stock in India’s Bharti Airtel

22 Singaporeans make Forbes’ 2019 richest list

- THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE