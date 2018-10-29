Electronics may be cheaper due to improving tech: Study

Prices of consumer electronic goods have been pushed down and margins may be thin, but e-commerce may not be to blame, a recent study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has found.

Instead, prices have generally fallen over the years as technology to produce them improves.

The special feature by the MAS' Economic Policy Group, which was released with its half-yearly macroeconomic review last Friday, looked into how the adoption of info-communications technology (ICT) impacts price dynamics in Singapore.

While increasing adoption of ICT can influence how prices are set and create a downward pressure, current data does not clearly show this happening.

"A broader comparison of inflation rates across the main categories of retail goods does not suggest that retail price inflation has been significantly lower in recent years," MAS said, adding there are "indications" that categories with high use of e-commerce experience lower inflation.

For example, the prices of telecommunication equipment, such as smartphones, has increased in recent years. Average inflation was under 1 per cent for the period of 2014 to last year, compared with the 5 per cent decline in 2010 to 2013.

Clothing and footwear prices, another category which sees intense competition between online and offline retailers, remained "remarkably stable" from 2010 to last year.

This appears to be less consistent with increased price flexibility due to online-offline competition, it added.

While prices of consumer electronics like television sets and personal computers have fallen by 16 per cent since 2010, they largely reflect production-side improvements: better computing power and higher-tech production methods.

The prices of telecommunication services also inched down "due to expansions in network capacity and competition among service providers as Singapore progressively deregulated its telecom sector", MAS added.

It said the Singapore Department of Statistics, which collates data on prices and publishes the consumer price index every month, has progressively incorporated online prices for items such as travel products and apparel into the index.

These trends in Singapore contradict theories that prices should fall due to the higher competition between physical retail shops and online-only sellers - which typically enjoy lower distribution and overhead costs.

