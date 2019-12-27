Enterprise Singapore gives start-ups boost with trip to Germany

Six start-ups in the logistics sector took part in a business mission to Germany this month to better understand digital connectivity and other initiatives in the country.

The trip was organised by Enterprise Singapore and undertaken in conjunction with President Halimah Yacob's state visit from Dec 9 to 13.

"We have been working closely with the start-ups for a while and this was an opportunity to give more exposure to those who have shown strong interest in growing in the European market," said Enterprise Singapore transport and logistics director Law Chung Ming.

The start-ups included Ship Supplies Direct, which provides a software platform called SimpFleet that coordinates the delivery of supplies to ships coming into Singapore that need maintenance, spare parts or food for the crew.

The greatest challenge for companies in this segment of the logistics sector is ensuring supplies are delivered on time to ships that move around according to schedules that could change with little warning.

Ship Supplies Direct co-founder and chief executive Eric Chean said: "That's where we come in. We believe this is a problem digital technology is perfectly placed to solve."

Mr Chean estimated about 200 commercial vessels require such deliveries every day here. The German trip came at the right time for Ship Supplies Direct as it looks to raise funding next year.

"Time is everything for a start-up, and what caught my attention for this trip was that Enterprise Singapore was able to set up in a very short time high-level meetings with German partners," said Mr Chean.