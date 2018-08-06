Enterprise Singapore wants firms to think international earlier

A holistic approach towards innovation and internationalisation is being taken now that Spring Singapore and International Enterprise Singapore were merged to form Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in April.

Previously, companies tended to think of these as sequential steps, first going to Spring Singapore for help in building capabilities, then approaching International Enterprise Singapore to go overseas, said ESG chairman Peter Ong.

With the merger, companies have a single touchpoint.

Internally, the merged agency has reorganised its staff to support this approach.

To get the message out, ESG has reviewed its processes, including grant applications.

One early step for ESG was to make grants more streamlined and business-friendly, with everything available via a single grant portal.

In April, three schemes by different agencies were streamlined under the new Productivity Solutions Grant.

And in October, the Capability Development Grant and the Global Company Partnership will be combined to form the Enterprise Development Grant.

This is also in line with its push to get companies to tackle innovation and internationalisation simultaneously.

Mr Ong said: "We want enterprises to think international earlier in their life cycle."

There are major opportunities close by, he noted. China is an obvious example.

ASEAN

And in South-east Asia, the number of middle- and upper-class households is projected to double from 67 million in 2010 to 125 million in 2025.

This means opportunities will proliferate in consumer sectors, infrastructure and connectivity in particular, said Mr Ong, citing Indonesia and Vietnam as especially promising markets.

With Internet penetration still quite low but growing, it is also a good time to enter online markets in the region, he added.

ESG hopes to help through facilitating more overseas missions, providing more "landing points" such as Global Innovation Alliance offices, and providing connections through free trade agreement networks.

In innovation, Mr Ong hopes to nurture a new approach. Thus far, the focus has been on "technology-push innovation" - commercialising ideas that originate in research labs.

ESG wants to complement this with "industry-pull innovation", which starts by asking what the industry needs.

An example is the "open innovation" approach, in which companies make their problem statements available to external solution providers and researchers.

"We want to support that process and encourage SMEs to open up their problems but also participate as solution providers," said Mr Ong.

For the industry-pull approach to work, it needs "bilingual'" people who understand both industry issues and technology.