Epicentre to become property and hotel firm

Catalist-listed Epicentre Holdings is repositioning itself as a property development and hotel company.

The company said yesterday it would go into these businesses through a reverse takeover.

The company is also terminating a rights-cum-warrants issue. Instead, it will raise funds via a share placement.

The share placement is meant to snag strategic investors to support the new businesses, said acting chief executive Kenneth Lim.

The news follows loss-making EpiCentre's planned exit from its core Apple reselling business here, which was announced on Tuesday evening.

The reverse takeover would involve buying all of investment holding company MacroCap Asia Capital, owner of Thai property developer Asia ThaiYuan, and Chinese hotel manager Gloria International, for $400 million altogether.

Loss-making EpiCentre will pay for the deal by issuing new shares to the vendors at 23 Singapore cents apiece, for an 85 per cent stake in all, after a separate share placement exercise.

That sum values MacroCap, which owns an unfinished mixed-use development in Bangkok, at $375 million, and the Gloria group, which manages 52 hotels in China, at $25 million.

But the price tag is subject to changes depending on what the valuation reports say, it added.

EpiCentre also said yesterday it will issue up to 79.74 million new shares at 12 Singapore cents each, to raise some $9.32 million in net proceeds.

"We're targeting more strategic investors who may bring more value for the company, given the business diversification," said Mr Lim.

According to EpiCentre's latest statements for the half-year to Dec 31, 2017, current liabilities stood at $16.57 million, with about two-fifths being trade and other payables.

The financial statements said that Apple and third-party product sales made up 93 per cent of EpiCentre's $4.96 million in gross profits.