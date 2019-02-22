ERA Realty Network starts service for rich buyers across Asia-Pacific

Property firm ERA Realty Network is rolling out a service tailored for wealthy buyers across the Asia-Pacific with the aim of becoming the market leader in the region.

Plush, as the service is known, started in Singapore last month to help the firm's staff become more adept at catering to the increasing demands of high-net-worth individuals.

Around 100 ERA agents here were selected to join the first phase of the roll-out.

An ERA spokesman said yesterday: "This (regional) roll-out will enable the entire agent network operating within the niche market segment to network and explore co-broking opportunities across the region."

The company noted that the Asia-Pacific is becoming a well-heeled powerhouse, accounting for about 31 per cent of global high-net-worth individuals' wealth in 2017.

NOT SATISFIED

However, ERA said studies have shown that many clients are not satisfied with the service they are getting, citing concerns such as a lack of personal connection with their wealth managers.

Its spokesman added that ERA teams in each country will undertake market research to learn more about the demographics and needs of wealthy individuals.

This information repository will allow the firm to offer a personal, one-stop service for these clients.

There will also be additional training to help agents increase their range of advisory services to include asset management and enhancement, trust and will creation and estate and succession planning.

The firm announced the initiative yesterday at the ERA 2019 Asia-Pacific Business Conference, which attracted regional country heads and around 2,000 real estate agents from 10 countries.