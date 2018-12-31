EU chief tells Britain to 'get its act together' over Brexit

BRUSSELS: The European Union is not trying to keep Britain in and wants to start discussing future ties the moment the British Parliament approves Brexit, partly to focus on its own unity ahead of May elections, the head of the bloc's executive said.

"It is being insinuated that our aim is to keep the United Kingdom in the EU by all possible means. That is not our intention. All we want is clarity about our future relations. And we respect the result of the referendum," Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Mr Juncker said the EU was ready to start negotiating a new deal with Britain right after the Parliament approves the divorce deal. A vote is now due in the week starting Jan 14.

He also said Britain should get its act together "and tell us what it is you want".

"I am working on the assumption that it will leave, because that is what the people of the United Kingdom have decided," he added, refusing to be drawn into whether Britain would hold a second Brexit vote.

On other challenges facing Europe, Mr Juncker said he was watching US President Donald Trump closely on trade.

"I trust him for as long as he keeps his word. And if he no longer keeps it, then I will no longer feel bound by my word either," Mr Juncker said of tensions between the EU and Washington around car tariffs.

He said he felt EU citizens were increasingly growing apart, another problem to tackle ahead of Europe-wide parliamentary elections in May.

"We have to ensure that these rifts do not become too deep," Mr Juncker said. "We must not imply that the populists are right ... they are just loud and do not have any specific proposals to offer on solving the challenges of our time."