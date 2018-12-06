Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn to be rearrested: Report

TOKYO: Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, 64, will face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about 4 billion yen (S$48 million) over the last three years, Japanese media reported yesterday.

Tokyo prosecutors plan to "rearrest" the tycoon along with his right-hand man and former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly by Monday, according to major media including the Nikkei.

If confirmed, the new allegation would come on top of an existing accusation that the pair conspired to understate Ghosn's pay by some 5 billion yen in official filings during the five years up to March 2015.

In Japan, a suspect can be kept in custody and "rearrested" several times on different allegations, a system that has sparked criticism in the international media.

Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport on Nov19 on suspicion of under-declaring his income.

The authorities then had 22 days to question him. That period runs out on Monday, meaning they are likely to rearrest him over the new allegation, giving them a further 22 days to interrogate him.

He is therefore likely to remain in detention until early next year at least.

Since Ghosn's unexpected arrest, he has been removed from the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.