Expect wider growth range due to tech disruptions, trade war: Minister

Instead of the "5 plus-minus 1" per cent growth of yesteryear, Singapore's economy will likely enter a phase of "3 plus-minus 5" per cent growth, arising from technological disruption and global trade tensions, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

This new reality will have wide implications for companies and whole industries that fall on either side of the spectrum, Mr Chan said. The wider growth range means redistribution through social policies will be affected too, since it will be more difficult to help everyone move together.

Speaking at the Future Economy Conference and Exhibition at the NTUC Centre yesterday, Mr Chan outlined what should be the economic strategy for Singapore firms in a likely future of slower growth.

The Government, said Mr Chan, will transit from having only broad-based measures in the past to having industry-specific strategies as the wider range of growth impacts each industry differently.

For poor-performing companies, the goal is to recycle land, labour, and capital. This means moving them out of unproductive industries, redeploying their factors of production into more productive ones.

"At the business level, the businesses must be prepared to say that 'this is not going to go very far if I continue on this particular track and I need to fundamentally change'," he said.

Average performers at the 3 per cent growth level will also need to go beyond digitalising current processes to re-engineering the product or service entirely, he added.

Even the most productive firms will require a strategy aimed at expanding their global market share or the size of the market, otherwise Singapore will end up with a productivity problem.

"Some companies might have high productivity, but if the market does not expand as fast, it means that they need fewer people to get the same output. This means that there will be excess labour that will be displaced to sectors that have average or below-average growth," explained Mr Chan.

Displaced workers will end up in less productive industries, hence bringing down national productivity as a whole.

Noting similarities in the best-performing industries in the 23 transformative roadmaps, Mr Chan said strong trade associations and chambers, strong labour management relationships and clear definitions of problems are needed for the strategies to work.

The banking and finance industry, for example, has a banking association and the Monetary Authority of Singapore which work together effectively to drive innovation. Unions in this industry, such as the DBS Staff Union, also function as intermediaries for transformation to happen, he said.