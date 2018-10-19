Facebook shareholders back proposal to remove Zuckerberg as chairman

UNITED STATES Several public funds that hold shares in Facebook Inc on Wednesday backed a proposal to remove Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg as chairman, saying the social media giant mishandled several high-profile scandals.

State treasurers from Illinois, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, co-filed the proposal.

They joined hedge fund Trillium Asset Management, which brought it to the table in June.

The proposal, set to be voted on at Facebook's annual shareholder meeting in May next year, is asking the board to make the role of chair an independent position.

"Facebook plays an outsized role in our society and our economy. They have a social and financial responsibility to be transparent - that's why we're demanding independence and accountability in the company's boardroom," said Mr Stringer.

Facebook declined to comment.

Last year, a similar proposal to appoint an independent chair was voted down.

In opposing the proposal, Facebook said an independent chair could "cause uncertainty, confusion, and inefficiency in board and management function and relations".