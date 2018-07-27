Facebook shares lose $205 billion in two hours

Facebook's shares lost as much as a quarter of their value on Wednesday after executives said profit margins would plummet for years due to costs of improving privacy safeguards and slowing usage in the biggest advertising markets.

The second-quarter results were the first sign that a new European privacy law and a succession of privacy scandals involving Cambridge Analytica and other app developers have bit into Facebook's business. It said the toll would not be offset by revenue growth from emerging markets and Facebook's Instagram app, which has been more immune from privacy concerns.

Facebook's fortunes shifted in under two hours as it first reported revenue and user growth that missed expectations and then issued warnings about future growth and expenses.

Operating profit margin, which fell to 44 per cent in the second quarter from 47 per cent a year ago, will sink to the"mid-30s" for more than two years, chief financial officer David Wehner said in investor guidance.