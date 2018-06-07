Far East Consortium International acquires Anderson Road property

Hot on the heels of other recent property dealings here in the prime district, Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium International (FEC) just acquired 21 Anderson Royal Oak Residence.

FEC's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Advance Delight Global, has agreed to buy all of the issued and paid up capital of Highest Reach Investments, which owns the freehold, 34-unit site at 21 Anderson Road through its subsidiaries, it said yesterday in a statement.

FEC will pay about $93 million and assume Highest Reach's existing bank loan under a credit facility of approximately $103 million.

The seller is private equity giant Blackstone, acting through Amber Investment Holding (Cayman), which bought the property in late 2014 for approximately $164 million.

Mr Chris Hoong, managing director of FEC, said it intends to hold the site as investment before potentially redeveloping it.

"This acquisition is a good opportunity for the group to replenish the land bank in Singapore, generating recurring cash flow before the redevelopment and adding to its overall development pipeline following the successful launch of Artra in 2017," he said.

The 400-unit Artra is a mixed-use development in Alexandra View which was launched about a year ago.

"FEC will continue to adopt the regionalisation strategy and expand residential pipeline to deliver long-term benefits to our shareholders," said Mr Hoong.

A consortium which included its unit, FEC Properties, last month clinched a 5,722.5 sq m residential Government Land Sales site at Cuscaden Road, at a bid of $410 million, to develop a luxury residential project.

Earlier this year, it also teamed up with locally-listed Koh Brothers Group to acquire and develop the Hollandia and The Estoril collective sales sites for $183.38 million and $223.94 million.

FEC shares closed at HK$4.65 (79 Singapore cents) yesterday, one Hong Kong cent higher. - THE STRAITS TIMES