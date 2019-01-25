‘Fat finger’ not to blame in Jardine stock plunge: SGX regulator

No "fat finger" error was involved when share prices of conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings plunged briefly yesterday, wiping out US$41 billion (S$55.8 billion) in market value, Singapore's stock market regulator said.

Traders had speculated that the stunning 83 per cent tumble could have been caused by a keyboard mistake in which a finger hits two keys simultaneously, noting the stock's quick rebound.

But the Singapore Exchange (SGX), where Jardine Matheson is listed, said its regulatory body reviewed the transactions and found no basis to cancel the trades.

The plunge came after sell orders overwhelmed bids before the opening session, it said in an e-mailed statement.

"Trading was orderly and there was no sign of manipulation," SGX said.

"We have also ascertained that the orders were not due to fat finger errors or any malfunctioning systems on the part of the participants."

Bloomberg News said the stock tanked just before regular trading opened yesterday, with 167,500 shares changing hands at US$10.99, down sharply from Wednesday's close of US$66.47, and wiping out as much as US$41 billion in market value.

The shares quickly rebounded, however, and the losses were recouped as Jardine Matheson ended the day 0.53 per cent higher at US$66.82.

"Looking at the price recovery, it looks like a fat finger at the moment until we have more updates," Mr Marc Tan, a research analyst at KGI Securities, told Bloomberg before the regulator released its findings.

Jardine Matheson also said it believed the decline was caused by "an electronic trading error", before the SGX statement was released.