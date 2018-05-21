Fed views, geopolitics to lead markets

The release of May's Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes is expected to be a highlight this week, as investors also keep an eye on developments surrounding US-China trade ties.

In addition, Wall Street's lacklustre finish on Friday, with stocks sagging under the weight of trade uncertainties as the White House pursued fraught talks on commerce with China, could lead Asian markets on a weak start today.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index lost 1.1 per cent last week, with four out of the five trading sessions finishing below water.

Bank of Singapore's head of investment strategy, Eli Lee, said: "Investors will be looking out for the Fed's views on growth and the risks of inflation overshoot. In our view, the likelihood of another 25 basis point rate hike in June is considerable.

"With the 10-year US Treasury yield near its recent highs, we are cognisant that fears over rising rates could keep the market on its back foot over the near term."

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi agreed, saying that the mixed language from the last Fed meeting statement makes the upcoming minutes release an important one to watch for.

"While the Fed had stuck to their view of further gradual increases in rates (the previous time), the comments surrounding inflation had perhaps invited multiple interpretations," she said.

She added that while markets have yet to glean clear insight into the US-China trade talks in Washington, the trade issue will likely remain a top-watched item.

"The approach of the consultation deadline on (tomorrow) for the proposed US$50 billion ($67 billion) tariff on a list of Chinese products would make the ongoing talks a key bridge to any potential conciliatory conclusions. Risk assets such as the yen and gold would certainly be watching official views for guidance."

This week, in Asia, there will also be updates to first-quarter GDP growth figures from Singapore and Thailand. Inflation numbers from Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia will also be released. The Singapore market would also see industrial production data due on Friday.

Globally, other economic indicators to watch out for this week include the US Fed National Activity Index, which gauges overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure, flash manufacturing purchasing managers index figures from the US and Europe, as well as new home sales in the US.

Mr Lee said: "We expect (flash PMIs updates from the US and Europe) to reflect a picture of overall economic health, which should be generally supportive of global equities. The US economy is still seeing tailwinds from economic stimulus.

"The eurozone PMI has slipped in recent months, albeit from high levels and remains firmly in expansionary territory."

In addition, South Korean President Moon Jae In and US President Donald Trump are also expected to meet in Washington tomorrow to discuss security assurances and economic incentives for denuclearising North Korea.

Mr Moon hopes to advise Mr Trump on the June 12 summit with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in Singapore.

Mr Moon, who had met Mr Kim at the inter-Korean border in April, helped arrange the Singapore meeting. It is not certain if the June 12 meeting will still proceed, after Pyongyang threw the summit into doubt last Wednesday, saying it would reconsider meeting if the US insisted on demanding nuclear disarmament.

Mr Trump on Friday said however that he has not been told of any changes regarding the meeting. He also assured that any denuclearisation of North Korea will not follow in the footsteps of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, who agreed to give up nuclear weapons in 2003 and was later killed by Western-backed rebels.

