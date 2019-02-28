Fed’s Powell sees solid but slower US economic growth this year

WASHINGTON: The US economy will grow at a solid though slower pace this year and the Federal Reserve will remain "patient" in deciding whether to further raise interest rates, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

Mr Powell reaffirmed the policy shift made by the US central bank last month, telling a Senate Banking Committee hearing that "crosscurrents and conflicting signals" had weakened the case for further rate increases and made an otherwise positive economic outlook less certain.

"We view economic conditions as healthy and economic outlook as favourable," Mr Powell said, projecting that the economy would expand at a solid pace, albeit somewhat slower than last year's, and the job market would remain strong.

US Treasury yields ticked up modestly. The two-year benchmark rose to 2.49 per cent, from 2.48 per cent, after the release of Mr Powell's prepared remarks to the committee. The S&P 500 index pared earlier losses and was trading flat around midday.

The Fed now estimates that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by slightly less than 3 per cent last year. The US is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter GDP report today.

"Some data have softened but still point to spending gains this quarter," Mr Powell said, highlighting the sometimes contradictory set of information the Fed grapples with at year-end.