Fed’s Powell under fire from Trump over raising rates

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched a fresh assault on Tuesday against Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, saying he threatened economic growth and seemed to enjoy raising interest rates.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Mr Trump hinted he regretted nominating Mr Powell.

"Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates," he told WSJ.

He "almost looks like he's happy raising interest rates".

The criticism comes after Mr Trump last week called the Fed his "biggest threat" and said Mr Powell was moving "too fast" in hiking rates.

The Fed has raised interest rates three times this year as it seeks to prevent a vibrant economy from overheating, and it is expected to raise rates again by 0.25 per cent in December.

US presidents usually remain silent on such issues, respecting the Fed's independence.

Mr Trump has previously called Fed policies "crazy".

He told the WSJ it was "too early to say, but maybe" he regretted nominating Mr Powell.

"He was supposed to be a low-interest-rate guy. It's turned out that he's not," Mr Trump added.

It is unclear whether the president would have the authority to remove Powell.

The Federal Reserve Act says the president can remove Fed governors "for cause", but that provision does not apply to the chair, said the WSJ.

Mr Trump said the Fed poses the biggest risk to the US economy, adding higher interest rates would slow growth and add to the national debt.