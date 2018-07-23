Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne

MILAN/PARIS Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) named on Saturday its Jeep division boss Mike Manley to take over immediately from chief executive Sergio Marchionne, who is seriously ill after suffering major complications following surgery.

The carmaker said Mr Manley, who also takes responsibility for the North America region, will push ahead with the mid-term strategy outlined last month by Mr Marchionne, who had been due to step down next April.

Mr Marchionne, 66, was credited with rescuing Fiat and Chrysler from bankruptcy after taking the Italian carmaker's wheel in 2004.

On Saturday, he was also replaced as chairman and CEO of Ferrari and chairman of tractor-maker CNH Industrial - both spun off from FCA in recent years.

"FCA communicates with profound sorrow that during the course of this week unexpected complications arose while Mr Marchionne was recovering from surgery and that these have worsened significantly in recent hours," the statement said.

FCA disclosed earlier this month that Mr Marchionne, a renowned deal-maker and workaholic, was recovering from a shoulder operation.

But his condition deteriorated sharply in recent days when he suffered complications that were not divulged.

Ferrari named FCA chairman and Agnelli family scion John Elkann as new chairman, while board member Louis Camilleri becomes chief executive.

CNH appointed Ms Suzanna Heywood to replace Mr Marchionne as chairman.

All three companies remain controlled by the Agnellis.

Mr Marchionne had previously said he planned to stay on as Ferrari chairman and CEO until 2021.

TIE-UPS

One of the auto industry's longest-serving CEOs, Mr Marchionne has advocated tie-ups to share the growing cost burden of developing cleaner, electrified and autonomous vehicles.

He resisted the comparatively easy option of selling off coveted brands such as Jeep, saying that would leave too big a problem with Fiat as "the stump that is left behind".

But after being rejected by his preferred partner General Motors, he turned back to the task of cutting FCA's debt - a goal he achieved last month - while maintaining that a merger for FCA was "ultimately inevitable".

Investor hopes for a transformative deal had largely dwindled and are unlikely to hit the shares on Mr Marchionne's departure, according to Evercore analyst George Galliers.

"The valuation does not suggest expectations of a buyout are high," he said.

Even without Mr Marchionne, FCA will remain "culturally more open to deal-making and savvy to potential capital market opportunities than much of the competition", he added.

"A lot of that is now ingrained, so I do not think you lose everything he has brought to the company overnight."