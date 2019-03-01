Fintech investments more than doubled last year to $495m

Eight of the top 10 largest deals made here took place last year.

Fintech investments more than doubled last year to make Singapore one of the region's leading centres.

Investment hit US$365 million (S$495 million), up from US$180 million in 2017, according to a report out yesterday.

It also said that Singapore lags behind only Australia, China, India and Japan in fintech investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

There were 71 deals struck here last year, 16 per cent more than the 61 in 2017, according to Accenture, which defined fintech firms as those offering technologies for banking and corporate finance, capital markets, financial data analytics, insurance, payments and personal financial management.

Eight of the top 10 largest deals ever made here also took place last year. These included the US$60 million raised by cloud-computing company Deskera last November, insurer Singapore Life's US$52 million last December and the US$32 million collected by blockchain start-up Terra.

About 28 per cent of the total funds raised in Singapore last year went to firms in lending, while those in payments took 26 per cent and insurtechs took 20 per cent.

Mr Divyesh Vithlani, managing director of financial services for Asean at Accenture, said: "It's great to see the fintech market in Singapore reaching this level of activity and diversification, which goes to show how much it has matured in the past years.

"The size of the market and the value of deals still has a lot to catch up to regional giants such as China and India, but Singapore is already the third busiest fintech market in the region, and this bodes well for the expansion of new technologies in many different areas of finance."

Globally, fintech investment more than doubled to US$55.3 billion last year, led by a surge in funding in China, and strong gains in several other markets as investors placed larger bets in more mature start-ups, Accenture said.

This growth was mainly due to the value of deals in China multiplying by nine-fold to US$25.5 billion last year, which was nearly as much as the US$26.7 billion from all fintech investments globally in 2017.

China accounted for 46 per cent of all fintech investments last year, thanks largely to the US$14 billion raised by Ant Financial, which operates mobile payments service Alipay, and is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding.

The number of fintech deals rose 19 per cent to 3,251 globally. In China, deal numbers more than doubled to 348. Compared with the US, where more than 1,100 deals took place, China has a lot of room to grow, Accenture said.