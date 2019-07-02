Business

Fintech Singapore Life secures $122m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

Jul 02, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore Life - a fintech firm with an insurance and wealth focus - has secured a US$90 million ($122 million) investment from Sumitomo Life Insurance, with the Japanese life insurer taking about a 25 per cent stake in it.

The investment brings Singapore Life's valuation to US$358 million, chief executive officer Walter de Oude said yesterday, and will provide funds for the start-up to speed up its "mobile-first ambitions".

In a statement, Mr de Oude said: "Consumers today have access to thousands of financial products and services, yet none are fully integrated and compatible to their mobile-first lifestyles.

"Singapore Life was founded as a response to this."

Sumitomo Life president and chief executive officer Masahiro Hashimoto said the investment comes as the group expects rapid growth in the life insurance markets in South-east Asia.

Sumitomo Life's latest investment brings Singapore Life's total funding to date to US$153 million. Earlier this year, Aberdeen Standard Investments took a stake for US$13 million, while US insurer Aflac took a separate equity stake for US$20 million.

Opec set to extend oil supply cut as Iran endorses pact
Business

Opec likely to extend production cut to prop up prices

Related Stories

Global tech services provider NTT makes Singapore its Asia-Pacific HQ

Report: Won’t be easy for US, China to reach consensus

Bank for International Settlements to set up innovation hub here

In December, British tycoon Michael Spencer raised his stake in Singapore Life, pumping in a further US$50 million, doubling his then stake to more than 60 per cent.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE